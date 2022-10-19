Catholic Charities of Lubbock to host free fall festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with Amerigroup, and several other agencies, will be holding a Family Fall Fest on Friday, October 21st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center, located at 1505 34th Street.

Participating agencies will have booths or vehicles decorated in the Resale Center parking lot, providing information about their programs, and handing out goodies to families. Free games, hay-rides, and other activities, will also be part of the event. Some food items will be available for purchase. Children are encouraged to wear costumes.

This event is a collaborative effort of the FAYS (Family and Youth Success), NFSN (National Family Support Network), and Kinship Navigation programs of Catholic Charities. Catholic Charities, a Lubbock Area United Way partner agency, is a local organization that has several programs in place to support families and individuals. The agency serves Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties with programs that provide youth and family counseling, emergency assistance, a food pantry, family engagement activities, legal immigration services, and resources for kinship families. More information about Catholic Charities can be found at www.cclubbock.org.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.