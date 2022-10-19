Local Listings
Inflation contributing to rise in food bank services, decrease in donations

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are two figures the people with South Plains Food Bank are worried about: 40 and 70.

Forty, is the decrease in percentage in government help. Seventy, the increase in percentage of people who need the help.

Staff with the food bank said the struggles are just another result of inflation.

“There are so many things that made it a perfect storm that we continue to see people struggle,” Food bank CEO Dina Jeffries said.

Since the beginning of summer, usage has risen from around 200 people daily to sometimes 600.

Many of those in need are still reeling from the struggles related to pandemic.

“Then they get hit with inflation, high grocery store prices, high gas prices, baby formula being in demand,” Jeffries said.

And those trying to get back on their feet are receiving less, Jenifer Smith, the food bank’s operations manager, said.

“But, the need is even higher now and we are not receiving donations, of food or of funds,” Smith said.

During the height of the pandemic, extra storage was almost needed to keep the food safe in its warehouse. Now, there is more empty spaces where food used to go.

“What we’re asking now is, please donate funds that will allow us to buy food,” Smith said. “Because we know what we need, we know how to efficiently source it.”

They’re asking for money because food banks are now better able to buy food in bulk. And specific sizes make it easier to put together community boxes like these.

“If we are working off case slots, versus individual cans, the efficiency is much greater,” Smith said.

But even with what they can buy, it still seems as though it is not enough.

“They know it’s less,” Jeffries said. “We have less food to give them.”

Those with the food bank expect the money issues to last well into next year, so all they can do now if make do with what they have.

“The repercussions of the pandemic are still with us,” Smith said. “The financial repercussions are hitting us really hard now.”

