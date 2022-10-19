KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bronze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bronze, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

He likes to focus on his person and is very loyal. He also does well with other dogs. Bronze would love to be a couch potato and watch TV with you. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

