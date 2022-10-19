Local Listings
Lubbock health department to hold COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic

City of Lubbock Health Department
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will hold a COVID-19 booster clinic at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street, on Thursday October 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This is a walk-in clinic and is open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine.

To qualify for the vaccine you must be 5 years of age or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose.

The boosters contain an updated bivalent formula that boosts immunity against the original coronavirus strain and protects against the newer Omicron variants that account for most of the current cases. Updated boosters are intended to provide optimal protection against the virus and to address normal and expected waning vaccine effectiveness over time.

The new booster is also available through local pharmacies and medical clinics in the Lubbock area. This clinic is for boosters only, first and second doses are available by appointment at the Public Health Department. For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

