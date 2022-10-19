March of Dimes promoting healthy moms, babies through largest fundraiser of year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The March of Dimes needs your help promoting healthy moms and babies in our area. It’s hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year next week, the ‘Signature Chefs: Feeding Motherhood’ auction and dinner. Several local chefs donate their time and money to prepare a dish for tables of sponsors. Dr. Jessica Gray and her husband Drew are the chairs for this year’s fundraiser.

“What’s really unique about this fundraiser that’s different from any other fundraiser that happens in West Texas, is that it uses chefs from our community. Local chefs volunteer their time, their money, their food, their talents to work the event and showcase a dish, an item that they feel like is really a signature that represents themselves. And so, when you come to the event, you get to sample amazing dishes from awesome chefs from all across town and really enjoy spending time with friends and family and learning about our amazing cause,” Dr. Gray said.

She says March of Dimes has already exceeded its fundraising goal this year for sponsorships and the tables for the event are full, but it’s still accepting donations online from the public. As a March of Dimes board member and a family medicine physician, Dr. Gray gets to see where the money goes and help direct programs catered to women in the West Texas area.

“That’s been my goal is to really make sure this year, as one of the chairs, that we make sure people know that the money that they’re donating to March of Dimes, especially for this event is going to be helping our West Texas families and moms,” Dr. Gray said.

Money given to the March of Dimes supports research that affects moms and babies across the country, like the research Dr. Gray says found using folic acid in prenatal vitamins decrease rates of spina bifida and spinal cord issues in babies. Donations also fund the Supportive Pregnancy Care Program in Brownfield, educational classes and resources for mothers who may not have support otherwise. Another program helps feed families as they spend time at the hospital with their newborns in the NICU.

“March of Dimes is all about healthy moms and healthy babies, and it’s really as simple as that and trying to provide as much research and supportive services as possible to help facilitate that,” Drew Gray said.

