Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Much warmer days for the South Plains

By Steve Divine
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning was the coldest of the season so far. More chilly nights and mornings are ahead, but so too are warmer afternoons. Some much warmer.

Patchy fog reduced visibility down to near zero at some spots this morning. Including in and near Lubbock. Full sunshine, however, will rule the afternoon.

This morning was our area’s coldest since the start of May. Lows at most locations were in the 40s, with numerous stations across the northern KCBD viewing area in the 30s. The low reported at the Lubbock airport was 45°.

While our nights and early mornings will continue chilly, our days will be much warmer.

Highs today will climb to near the average for the date, then around five degrees above average (for the time of year) Thursday and Friday. I’m forecasting highs about ten degrees above average for Saturday, Game Day.

Saturday afternoon will become very warm, breezy, and partly cloudy.

Warm and windy weather is likely Sunday, just ahead of the next cold front. Rain and a few thunder showers are possible late Sunday and Monday.

Another round of chilly temperatures will follow the front early next week.

Don’t forget your shot at our $5,000 prize

Our First Freeze Contest is your chance to win a $5,000 shopping spree at Yates Flooring Center! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest section at kcbd.com/weather.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash...
Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s officer involved in two-vehicle crash
Stephanie Fair is accused of intoxicated manslaughter for the death of Timothy Harr
Warrant details arrest of woman charged in fatal crash involving farm tractor
Isaiah Riojas
‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting
Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock.
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock
E 19th St. and MLK Blvd. crash
East Lubbock crash may cause traffic delays

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - 10/19/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, Oct. 19
The next four days will see pleasant temperatures with the potential of rain reserved for next...
Temperatures climb back up for the week, potential cool down beginning Sunday
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm