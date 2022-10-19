Much warmer days for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning was the coldest of the season so far. More chilly nights and mornings are ahead, but so too are warmer afternoons. Some much warmer.

Patchy fog reduced visibility down to near zero at some spots this morning. Including in and near Lubbock. Full sunshine, however, will rule the afternoon.

This morning was our area’s coldest since the start of May. Lows at most locations were in the 40s, with numerous stations across the northern KCBD viewing area in the 30s. The low reported at the Lubbock airport was 45°.

While our nights and early mornings will continue chilly, our days will be much warmer.

Highs today will climb to near the average for the date, then around five degrees above average (for the time of year) Thursday and Friday. I’m forecasting highs about ten degrees above average for Saturday, Game Day.

Saturday afternoon will become very warm, breezy, and partly cloudy.

Warm and windy weather is likely Sunday, just ahead of the next cold front. Rain and a few thunder showers are possible late Sunday and Monday.

Another round of chilly temperatures will follow the front early next week.

