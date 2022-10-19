North Texas officer killed in the line of duty responding to DWI arrest

CARROLLTON, Texas (KCBD) - A North Texas police officer was struck and killed in the line of duty while responding to a DWI investigation Tuesday night.

Officer Steve Nothem with the Carrollton Police Department was called to assist a fellow officer with a DWI arrest in the westbound lanes of 1905 E. President George Bush Turnpike when his squad car was struck with Nothem still inside. The driver, 82-year-old Phillip Parker, died at the scene.

Officer Nothem was taken to a Plano hospital where he latered died. Both officers and Carrollton Fire Rescue attempted life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, Officer Nothem leaves behind his wife, a 13-year-old son, twin six-year-old sons and a one-year-old daughter. Officer Nothem joined the police department in March 2020 after serving the Grand Chute, WI Police Department for four years.

The Lubbock Police Department shared its condolences on social media.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the @CarrolltonTXPD as they mourn the loss of Officer Steve Nothem, who was killed last night in the line of duty.



Rest in Peace Officer Nothem, we'll take it from here. pic.twitter.com/yDvYJp6zwh — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) October 19, 2022

Officials say this is the department’s first line of duty death. Funeral services for Northem are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

