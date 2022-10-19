Local Listings
North Texas officer killed in the line of duty responding to DWI arrest

A North Texas police officer was struck and killed in the line of duty while responding to a...
A North Texas police officer was struck and killed in the line of duty while responding to a DWI investigation Tuesday night.(Carrollton Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLLTON, Texas (KCBD) - A North Texas police officer was struck and killed in the line of duty while responding to a DWI investigation Tuesday night.

Officer Steve Nothem with the Carrollton Police Department was called to assist a fellow officer with a DWI arrest in the westbound lanes of 1905 E. President George Bush Turnpike when his squad car was struck with Nothem still inside. The driver, 82-year-old Phillip Parker, died at the scene.

Officer Nothem was taken to a Plano hospital where he latered died. Both officers and Carrollton Fire Rescue attempted life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, Officer Nothem leaves behind his wife, a 13-year-old son, twin six-year-old sons and a one-year-old daughter. Officer Nothem joined the police department in March 2020 after serving the Grand Chute, WI Police Department for four years.

The Lubbock Police Department shared its condolences on social media.

Officials say this is the department’s first line of duty death. Funeral services for Northem are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

