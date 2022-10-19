Local Listings
Our warm-up continues into the weekend

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs today about 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday, with even warmer days still ahead.

Forecast highs
Forecast highs

Temperatures will be cool again overnight with lows in the mid-40s. Winds will be light with clear skies.

Despite the cool start to the day temperatures will quickly warm up again tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be light and variable around 10 mph. Sunny and dry for your Thursday.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast

Not much change for your Friday, just slightly warmer. Even warmer Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. We do remain dry through most of the weekend with a slight chance for rain Sunday night as our next cold front moves in. Winds will be breezy to gusty for the weekend but sunshine will be in abundance.

Temperatures turn much cooler next week as our next system moves in and rain chances increase slightly by Monday. More details will be laid out as we get closer to that timeframe.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

