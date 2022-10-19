Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Police warn of possible scam associated with Lubbock airport address

The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Police Department has become aware of an online...
The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Police Department has become aware of an online pet sales and transportation scam that is using the Airport’s address, 5401 N. Martin Luther King Blvd, in an effort to appear as a legitimate business.(Scott Mann)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Police Department has become aware of an online pet sales and transportation scam that is using the Airport’s address, 5401 N. Martin Luther King Blvd, in an effort to appear as a legitimate business. This business has been operating under several names including “EasyPetTransport.com”, “englishcockerspaniels.com”, and “Deluxeschnauser.com”. There is no animal/pet locator and shipper located at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

This fake business does not appear to be related in any way to a verified business operating under the name “EZPetTransport.com”, and offers deals on pets that are well below market value. Any website that appears to be “too good to be true” should be verified before you complete a transaction with them.

Questions related to this possible scam should be directed to Captain Corey Nunley with the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Police Department at 806-775-3136.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash...
Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s officer involved in two-vehicle crash
Stephanie Fair is accused of intoxicated manslaughter for the death of Timothy Harr
Warrant details arrest of woman charged in fatal crash involving farm tractor
Isaiah Riojas
‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting
Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock.
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock
E 19th St. and MLK Blvd. crash
East Lubbock crash may cause traffic delays

Latest News

Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to...
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
KCBD News at Noon
A North Texas police officer was struck and killed in the line of duty while responding to a...
North Texas officer killed in the line of duty responding to DWI arrest
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Biden expected to announce gas price reduction plan