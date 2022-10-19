Police warn of possible scam associated with Lubbock airport address

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Police Department has become aware of an online pet sales and transportation scam that is using the Airport’s address, 5401 N. Martin Luther King Blvd, in an effort to appear as a legitimate business. This business has been operating under several names including “EasyPetTransport.com”, “englishcockerspaniels.com”, and “Deluxeschnauser.com”. There is no animal/pet locator and shipper located at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

This fake business does not appear to be related in any way to a verified business operating under the name “EZPetTransport.com”, and offers deals on pets that are well below market value. Any website that appears to be “too good to be true” should be verified before you complete a transaction with them.

Questions related to this possible scam should be directed to Captain Corey Nunley with the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Police Department at 806-775-3136.

