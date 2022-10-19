Shred-A-Thon 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s that time of the year when paper shredding enthusiasts and residents buried beneath mountains of documents can take advantage of the annual Shred-A-Thon event.

Lubbock File Room and First Bank & Trust have teamed up once again and are inviting everyone to bring their personal documents and any sensitive information to be safely disposed of at the Lubbock File Room, located at 510 34th Street.

The Shred-A-Thon will take place for one day only, commencing at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, and concluding at 2 p.m.

They ask that residents not include any glass, plastic, or metal materials when disposing of their documents.

