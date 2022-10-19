Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Study shares safest cities for trick-or-treating this year

With Halloween coming up in a couple of weeks, a study is sharing its safest cities for...
With Halloween coming up in a couple of weeks, a study is sharing its safest cities for trick-or-treating in 2022.(AnnaStills via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Halloween brings costumes and candy to families of all ages, but it also brings with it the importance of safety.

A recent study says it complied several key factors ahead of Halloween to develop a list of the safest U.S. cities for trick-or-treating.

Researchers say they analyzed data from more than 300 cities and compared those cities across five equally weighted metrics. Those categories included pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, number of registered sex offenders and number of law enforcement employees.

Gilbert, Arizona, came in as the safest city for trick-or-treating this year. Cambridge, Massachusetts, was second, followed by Cary, North Carolina, Naperville, Illinois, and Rochester, Minnesota, rounding out the top five.

With Halloween coming up in a few weeks, a study is sharing its safest cities for...
With Halloween coming up in a few weeks, a study is sharing its safest cities for trick-or-treating in 2022.(chamberofcommerce.org)

According to the study, each metric was calculated per 100,000 residents. Each city within the analysis had a population of at least 100,000 or more. The numbers were compiled to produce a top 25 overall ranking.

California and Arizona dominated the top 25 list with 12 cities. Two Colorado cities landed within the top 12, which included Centennial and Boulder.

The cities on the list received scores that ranged from 82 to 73 overall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Serious crash at Upland and 50th
Police identify woman left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ in Sunday morning rollover
Source: Texas Anti-Gang Center
20 gang members identified in Lubbock anti-gang operation
Widow mourns husband's death after crash in North Lubbock.
Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing
Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27.
2 injured in three-vehicle crash

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
The Slaton Police Department no longer operates its own dispatch services.
Slaton transitions dispatch services to Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office
A college student in Georgia reportedly walked into the propeller of a single engine plane...
Georgia college student killed by plane propeller at airport while on date