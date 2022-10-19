Wednesday morning top stories: Biden expected to announce gas price reduction plan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Bailey County Judge Harrison suspended

The State on Judicial Conduct suspended Bailey County Judge Sheri Henderson without pay

The suspension comes two months after a grand jury indicted her for official oppression, criminal trespass and providing alcohol to a minor

LSO Deputy injured in crash in Northwest Lubbock

The crash left a deputy’s vehicle upside down at the intersection of 4th and Frankford

The cause of the crash is unknown

Arrest made in Oklahoma murders

A person of interest in the murders of four Oklahoma men is behind bars in Daytona Beach, Florida

Police want to question Joe Kennedy about the deaths of four men found last week in a river in Okmulgee

Biden to announce gas price plan

President Biden will announce a plan later today to help lower gas prices

That includes releasing 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve and asking oil companies to pass on profits to consumers

