Wednesday morning top stories: Biden expected to announce gas price reduction plan

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Bailey County Judge Harrison suspended

  • The State on Judicial Conduct suspended Bailey County Judge Sheri Henderson without pay
  • The suspension comes two months after a grand jury indicted her for official oppression, criminal trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
  • Read more here: Bailey County judge suspended by State Commission

LSO Deputy injured in crash in Northwest Lubbock

Arrest made in Oklahoma murders

Biden to announce gas price plan

  • President Biden will announce a plan later today to help lower gas prices
  • That includes releasing 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve and asking oil companies to pass on profits to consumers
  • Details here: Biden expected to announce gas price reduction plan

