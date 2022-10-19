Wednesday morning top stories: Biden expected to announce gas price reduction plan
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Bailey County Judge Harrison suspended
- The State on Judicial Conduct suspended Bailey County Judge Sheri Henderson without pay
- The suspension comes two months after a grand jury indicted her for official oppression, criminal trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
- Read more here: Bailey County judge suspended by State Commission
LSO Deputy injured in crash in Northwest Lubbock
- The crash left a deputy’s vehicle upside down at the intersection of 4th and Frankford
- The cause of the crash is unknown
- More here: Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s officer involved in two-vehicle crash
Arrest made in Oklahoma murders
- A person of interest in the murders of four Oklahoma men is behind bars in Daytona Beach, Florida
- Police want to question Joe Kennedy about the deaths of four men found last week in a river in Okmulgee
- Read the latest here: Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
Biden to announce gas price plan
- President Biden will announce a plan later today to help lower gas prices
- That includes releasing 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve and asking oil companies to pass on profits to consumers
- Details here: Biden expected to announce gas price reduction plan
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.