Wednesday’s Powerball winnings jump over $500 million

FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Wednesday night’s Powerball has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark.

The winnings are estimated at $508 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The cash value of Wednesday’s jackpot is about $256 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t crossed the half-billion mark since Jan. 5 when tickets in Wisconsin and California split the $632.6 million jackpot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

