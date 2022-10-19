‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was the early morning hours of Sunday, October 9th when multiple shots rang out near East 52nd and Oak Ave. 22-year-old father of one, Isaiah Riojas, was shot six times.

“I saw him pull his gun out and as soon as he did that I instantly pushed her and he went ahead and let off shots,” Riojas said.

He and his family say it was a senseless shooting sparked by an argument. The suspected shooter, Riojas’s own cousin Edward Lopez, is now in jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Riojas’s aunt Brittany Mora says they still don’t understand why.

Edward Lopez, suspected shooter and Isaiah Riojas' cousin (Lubbock county Detention Center)

“There was no reason for it to go that way you know,” Mora said. “We have no idea why he did it.”

Riojas’s aunt took what may have been life-saving action, holding pressure on his wounds as they waited for police and paramedics to arrive.

“All I can remember is saving him,” Mora said. “I was not gonna let him die. I was not gonna let him die right there. I did everything that I could to help him.

Now, more than a week later Riojas is recovering at UMC. His mother, Veronica Gonzales, not leaving his side.

“One of the bullets that went in the side is the one that messed up his spleen which they took out,” Gonzales said. “Gave him a collapsed lung and messed up his kidney.”

All before getting lodged in Riojas’s spine causing him to lose feeling from the waist down, putting his aspirations of being a barber in jeopardy.

“It like crushes my dreams,” Riojas said. “I’m a barber, and like what if I were to never walk again? I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life.”

Still, with many questions about his recovery unanswered, Isaiah continues to fight. Both for himself and his family.

“I’m strong,” Riojas said. “I’m gonna be alright. I’m gonna be alright. Everybody can obviously see what it’s done to me and my life and my family,” Riojas said. “Just don’t give up at all.”

The road to recovery will be a long one but Isaiah, with his family by his side is ready for the fight.

“When I get out man as soon as I recover I’m back to it,” Riojas said. “Back to the same schedule. Nothing’s gonna change.”

Riojas’ family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.