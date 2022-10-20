Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Google: Top 19 costume searches for Halloween

FILE - Google trends listed the top 19 Halloween costumes of 2022.
FILE - Google trends listed the top 19 Halloween costumes of 2022.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Superheroes and mythical beings will apparently be the must-have costumes this year.

Google trends listed the top 19 Halloween costumes of 2022, with those two themes showing up time and time again on the list.

Taking the number one spot on the top costumes list was the witch, followed by Spider-Man.

Fairies and vampires were also popular, along with Batman who came in at 19.

Characters who found renewed interest on network and streaming shows also garnered attention including those from “Stranger Things,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Chucky.”

Google trends used its “Frightgeist” tool to create the list, analyzing the most-searched costume ideas nationwide.

Here is the full list of the top 19 costumes:

  1. Witch
  2. Spider-Man
  3. Dinosaur
  4. Stranger Things
  5. Fairy
  6. Pirate
  7. Rabbit
  8. Cheerleader
  9. Cowboy
  10. Harley Quinn
  11. Clown
  12. Vampire
  13. 1980s
  14. Hocus Pocus
  15. Pumpkin
  16. Chucky
  17. Doll
  18. Angel
  19. Batman

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash...
Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s officer involved in two-vehicle crash
Stephanie Fair is accused of intoxicated manslaughter for the death of Timothy Harr
Warrant details arrest of woman charged in fatal crash involving farm tractor
Isaiah Riojas
‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting
Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock.
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock
Lubbock police say one man has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being...
UPDATE: 1 seriously injured in accident at steel company

Latest News

The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police...
Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank,...
Pence warns of ‘unprincipled populism,’ ‘Putin apologists’
Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’
FILE - Pro Football Hall of Fame member Charley Trippi poses with memorabilia at his home in...
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100