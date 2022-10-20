Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bubbles

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bubbles, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for four months.

Bubbles is house-trained and friendly with all dogs and humans. She is also playful, affectionate and active. Bubbles is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bronze.

