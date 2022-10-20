Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Lubbock area to receive $200K to improve school safety

Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Two local school districts in the Lubbock area were awarded federal grants totaling $209,512 to improve school safety measures, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding comes through the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), which were recently authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law on June 25, 2022. This targeted legislation addresses specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, including the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and apply evidence-based threat assessments in Texas schools.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police say one man has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being...
UPDATE: 1 seriously injured in accident at steel company
The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police...
Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84
Isaiah Riojas
‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting
An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash...
Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s officer involved in two-vehicle crash
This combination of booking photos provided by the El Paso, Texas, County Sheriff's Office on...
Migrant survivors of West Texas shooting detained by ICE

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde ISD names interim superintendent
Dr. Sarah Wakefield, Chair of Psychiatry at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
Doctor advises mid-term mental check-up
The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police...
Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84
Staff at the South Plains Food Bank say it is down 40 percent in government help, while the...
Inflation contributing to rise in food bank services, decrease in donations