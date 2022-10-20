South Plains warmth and wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase.

Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.

A bit of a breeze this morning did add an extra chill. At times the wind chill was around 40s degrees in and near Lubbock.

Our late afternoon will be pleasant with a light wind and a sunny sky. (KCBD First Alert)

The breeze will die down this afternoon. The late afternoon will be pleasant with a light wind, a sunny sky, and highs about five degrees above average for the date.

With a light wind and clear sky tonight will get chilly. Not quite as chilly as last night, but still chilly. That said, lows will be near average.

Friday afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and very warm. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

It will be even warmer Saturday under a partly cloudy sky. But the afternoon will be at least somewhat windy.

Still quite warm Sunday, unfortunately becoming quite windy.

The wind will be partially fueled by an approaching cold front. We will have a slight chance of rain late Sunday into Tuesday.

Another round of chilly temperatures will follow the front early next week. It is likely we will see some of our coldest weather of the season -- so far.

For detailed information of temperatures, wind, and our rain outlook, see our Hourly and 10-Day forecasts here on our Weather Page and in our FREE KCBD Weather app.

