Thursday morning top stories: Uvadel ISD names interim superintendent

One injured in crash Northwest of Lubbock

The Sheriff’s office is investigating a crash last night at Highway 84 and CR 6200

The crash sent one person to the hospital with unknown injuries

More here: Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84

Uvadel ISD names interim superintendent

The Uvalde school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Hal Harrell, who was criticized over the Robb Elementary school shooting

The board also named an interim superintendent while it searches for a replacement

Details here: Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement

Biden to invest $53 million in WIC

The Biden Administration is awarding $53 million to the WIC Program

The money will help agencies reach out to potential WIC participants, improve shopping and train grocery store workers

Read more here: USDA Makes Major Investments in WIC to Improve Maternal and Child Health

