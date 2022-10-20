Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: Uvadel ISD names interim superintendent

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One injured in crash Northwest of Lubbock

Uvadel ISD names interim superintendent

  • The Uvalde school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Hal Harrell, who was criticized over the Robb Elementary school shooting
  • The board also named an interim superintendent while it searches for a replacement
  • Details here: Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement

Biden to invest $53 million in WIC

