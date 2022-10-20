Thursday morning top stories: Uvadel ISD names interim superintendent
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One injured in crash Northwest of Lubbock
- The Sheriff’s office is investigating a crash last night at Highway 84 and CR 6200
- The crash sent one person to the hospital with unknown injuries
- More here: Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84
Uvadel ISD names interim superintendent
- The Uvalde school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Hal Harrell, who was criticized over the Robb Elementary school shooting
- The board also named an interim superintendent while it searches for a replacement
- Details here: Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement
Biden to invest $53 million in WIC
- The Biden Administration is awarding $53 million to the WIC Program
- The money will help agencies reach out to potential WIC participants, improve shopping and train grocery store workers
- Read more here: USDA Makes Major Investments in WIC to Improve Maternal and Child Health
