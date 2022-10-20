Transplant recipient helping guide others through kidney disease

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ali Hooks says, “I was very fortunate and blessed to be able to receive a kidney transplant a couple of years ago and with that, I ended up becoming a part of South Plains Kidney Foundation.”

Ali Hooks was 18 years old when she received a new kidney, now she helps guide other kidney disease patients through their diagnosis. She says having support from someone who has been through it makes a huge difference.

”I help patients who are really thinking about transplants and I kind of give my experience to people who are going through the same things that I went through,” Hooks said.

The South Plains Kidney Foundation focuses on patients who may have just been diagnosed and are not aware of the options that they have.

Executive Director Amie Duemer says that’s why educational seminars are so important: “These are patients and family members - people that are in the community that just found out they have kidney disease. So, this is a great way for people to talk to each other, learn about kidney disease and learn about the options they have.”

The foundation also works to make people aware of what causes kidney disease.

“Dialysis patients usually have high blood pressure or diabetes, those are the two main causes of kidney disease,” Duemer said.

She says making patients aware of the signs is the first step in reducing complications from kidney disease.

For more information about the South Plains Kidney Foundation

