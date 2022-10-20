United Way Releases 2022 Community Status Report

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Area United Way released its 2022 Community Status Report, which tracks demographics, education, economic, health, and safety indicators in Lubbock County. The 2022 report shows how Lubbock County has begun to stabilize following the pandemic but also describes issues that have been made worse due to the crisis. The Community Status Report is a collaborative effort between Lubbock Area United Way and the City of Lubbock, Covenant Health, Lubbock County, Lubbock Independent School District, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, and UMC Health System.

The 2022 report looks at several factors impacting Lubbock County residents like economic mobility. In Lubbock, 48% of households struggle to afford basic needs with the median family income decreasing 9% between 2016 and 2020. Both the U.S. and Texas overall saw increases in median family income during that time period.

ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed—households that earn more than the Federal Poverty Level, but less than the basic cost of living for the county. This only includes housing, childcare, food, transportation, health care, a basic smartphone plan, taxes, and minimal miscellaneous expenses. It does not include savings, additional education, and other opportunities to improve living conditions.

Combined, the number of ALICE and poverty-level households equals the total population struggling to afford basic needs. In Lubbock County, this equals 48% of our families.

“Households below the ALICE Threshold fared significantly worse than households above the Threshold — financially, physically, and emotionally — during the pandemic. Even with the added protective measures of eviction moratoria and housing and food assistance programs, conditions worsened for households below the ALICE Threshold from March 2020 to May 2021.”

United Way Community Impact Director Devin McCain said, “To achieve economic mobility requires overcoming numerous barriers and opportunity gaps. This change occurs over generations or during one’s lifetime.”

The Community Status Report is used to provide up-to-date information on important issues facing the Lubbock area and ensure funds are being directed to the most relevant needs. Gifts to the United Way Annual Campaign go toward addressing challenges presented in the Community Status Report through the work of United Way Community Partners. The report has also become an authority for accurate data that nonprofits throughout the region rely on when developing grant proposals. The report and additional statistical data can be accessed online at liveunitedlubbock.org/communitystatusreport.

