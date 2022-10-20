Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Warmer temperatures for this week, storm system for next week

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies and numerous 80+ temperatures over the South Plains this afternoon.

There will be more 80-degree afternoon highs over the next 2-3 days as we move into the weekend. Skies will remain mostly sunny through Sunday, although clouds will be increasing Saturday and Sunday.

As an upper-level storm develops and moves slowly toward the Lone Star state, winds will be on the increase. I expect breezy to windy conditions from Friday through next Monday for all of the South Plains.

The next upper-level storm system will impact our area from late Sunday through Tuesday with winds, lower temperatures, and possibly some showers and storms. The afternoon highs will return to the 60s by Monday with nighttime lows in the low to mid-40s. It does appear that we may have more wind and less rain with this latest storm system.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police say one man has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being...
UPDATE: 1 seriously injured in accident at steel company
The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police...
Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84
Isaiah Riojas
‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting
An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash...
Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s officer involved in two-vehicle crash
Thomas John Boukamp, 22
Michigan man gets life in prison after kidnapping, sexually assaulting Lubbock teen

Latest News

First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
Our late afternoon will be pleasant with a light wind and a sunny sky.
South Plains warmth and wind
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 10/20/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Oct. 20
Good Day Lubbock Weather - 10/20/22
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, Oct. 20