Warmer temperatures for this week, storm system for next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies and numerous 80+ temperatures over the South Plains this afternoon.

There will be more 80-degree afternoon highs over the next 2-3 days as we move into the weekend. Skies will remain mostly sunny through Sunday, although clouds will be increasing Saturday and Sunday.

As an upper-level storm develops and moves slowly toward the Lone Star state, winds will be on the increase. I expect breezy to windy conditions from Friday through next Monday for all of the South Plains.

The next upper-level storm system will impact our area from late Sunday through Tuesday with winds, lower temperatures, and possibly some showers and storms. The afternoon highs will return to the 60s by Monday with nighttime lows in the low to mid-40s. It does appear that we may have more wind and less rain with this latest storm system.

