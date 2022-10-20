Local Listings
WATCH: Lubbock road bond news conference

On Nov. 8, 2022, Lubbock voters will have the option to vote on Proposition A, the Lubbock Roads Bond. The $200M bond will cover 22 miles of new roads.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Six local associations announce support for Lubbock Road Improvement Bond. The agencies are holding a news conference ahead of the November election.

The $200 million bond will be on the Tuesday, Nov. 8 ballot. The previous road bond was rejected by Lubbock voters. Improvements to Broadway will not be included in this proposal.

Find more information here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City council approves $200M street bond for Lubbock residents

Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde ISD names interim superintendent