UPDATED: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has begun reopening lanes after a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car near the intersection of 82nd Street and University Avenue.
First responders received the call just after 9 p.m. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Motorists are advised to use caution in the area.
