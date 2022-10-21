Local Listings
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries after a collision with a passenger car near the intersection of 82nd Street and University Avenue.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has begun reopening lanes after a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car near the intersection of 82nd Street and University Avenue.

First responders received the call just after 9 p.m. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area.

