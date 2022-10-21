Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested two of the three people they were searching for after two people were found dead and a police officer was shot on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington.

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane.

Officers found two people dead, and an officer was shot in the arm after finding a vehicle suspected of fleeing the scene.

He was doing well after being transported for medical care.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors during the search.

Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. The third suspect, another man, had not been identified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
O’Donnell boys basketball coach arrested, charged
Thomas John Boukamp, 22
Michigan man gets life in prison after kidnapping, sexually assaulting Lubbock teen
A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries after a collision with a passenger car near the...
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock is celebrating 50 seasons.
Joyland to remain open under new ownership
A Lubbock woman said she is lucky to be alive after three stray dogs attacked her. Police...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park

Latest News

Thomas Anthony Ybarra, 26
Thomas Anthony Ybarra sentenced to more than 15 years for child pornography offenses
Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the United States, has been placed in hospice care at Zoo...
One of the oldest giraffes in the US has been placed in hospice care
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
LIVE: Biden remarks on student debt relief; deficit figures set up competing visions from Dems, GOP
Jeremy DeBenedictis, President of Alterra Energy, stands in the storage area of shredded...
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4