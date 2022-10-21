Friday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
- A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash near 82nd and University Thursday night
- No one in the car was injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation
- More: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Man sentenced to life for cyberstalking and kidnapping underage Lubbock girl
- A federal judge sentenced a man to life in prison for cyberstalking and kidnapping an underage Lubbock girl
- A jury convicted Thomas Boukamp in June of transportation of a minor to engage in criminal conduct
- Details here: Michigan man gets life in prison after kidnapping, sexually assaulting Lubbock teen
Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister
- British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after just six weeks in office
- Calls for her resignation came after markets rejected her financial policies that included sweeping tax cuts
- Read more here: British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.