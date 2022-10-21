Friday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash near 82nd and University Thursday night

No one in the car was injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation

More: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Man sentenced to life for cyberstalking and kidnapping underage Lubbock girl

A federal judge sentenced a man to life in prison for cyberstalking and kidnapping an underage Lubbock girl

A jury convicted Thomas Boukamp in June of transportation of a minor to engage in criminal conduct

Details here: Michigan man gets life in prison after kidnapping, sexually assaulting Lubbock teen

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after just six weeks in office

Calls for her resignation came after markets rejected her financial policies that included sweeping tax cuts

Read more here: British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger

