Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Friday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

  • A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash near 82nd and University Thursday night
  • No one in the car was injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation
  • More: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Man sentenced to life for cyberstalking and kidnapping underage Lubbock girl

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas John Boukamp, 22
Michigan man gets life in prison after kidnapping, sexually assaulting Lubbock teen
A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries after a collision with a passenger car near the...
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
A Lubbock woman said she is lucky to be alive after three stray dogs attacked her. Police...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Lubbock area to receive $200K to improve school safety

Latest News

Raider Red with Mary Ruth West, the wife of Raider Red creator Dirk West
TTU to unveil Raider Red statue on Saturday morning
History of Raider Red
History of Raider Red
Texas Tech ROTC student throwing his guns up as he takes off for a flight.
Lubbock military pilot group takes students on the ride of their lives
58 students fly in military planes
58 ROTC students fly in military planes