Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

“We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action,” Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly.”

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
O’Donnell boys basketball coach arrested, charged
Thomas John Boukamp, 22
Michigan man gets life in prison after kidnapping, sexually assaulting Lubbock teen
A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries after a collision with a passenger car near the...
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock is celebrating 50 seasons.
Joyland to remain open under new ownership
A Lubbock woman said she is lucky to be alive after three stray dogs attacked her. Police...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park

Latest News

LIVE: Biden student debt relief remarks
A DFW radio DJ was sentenced today to 24 years in federal prison for producing images of...
DFW radio personality sentenced on child porn charges
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
O’Donnell boys basketball coach arrested, charged
President Joe Biden speaks about deficit reduction, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in...
Biden: Democrats will do ‘just fine’ over ‘mega-MAGA’ GOP