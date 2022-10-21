Local Listings
Joyland to remain open under new ownership

Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock is celebrating 50 seasons.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners David and Kristi Dean announced the amusement park will remain open under new ownership Friday. The Dean family announced in mid-September they would not reopen the park unless they found a buyer.

Joyland was set to be auctioned off on Oct. 27, but was cancelled when it was reported opportunities presented themselves ahead of the auction.

The new owners are two local business owners, Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland.

“We are so excited that the Evans and Holland families will continue to make Joyland a family-friendly amusement park for years to come,” David Dean said in a statement.

The park plans to reopen for its 51st season in early March 2023, with the Dean Family to continue to be a part of business to help ensure a smooth transition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Memories are priceless:’ Joyland owners create 50 years of smiles before saying goodbye

“We are excited about continuing the legacy of Joyland and are thankful to have the Dean’s help to guide us through our first season,” Kai Evans said.

Our combined experience in preserving and promoting legacy businesses in Lubbock is key to this effort to save a landmark that stretches back to its original opening in 1948,” Darryl Holland said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

