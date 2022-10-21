Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buck

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buck, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old lab/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for over two months.

Buck loves to run around and go on adventures. He is very go-with-the-flow and is down for any activity. Buck is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bubbles.

