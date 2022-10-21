Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop near Spur exit

LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a crash involving five or six vehicles in the...
LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a crash involving five or six vehicles in the westbound lane on South Loop 289 near the Spur exit.(Texas Department of Transportation)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a crash involving five or six vehicles in the westbound lane on South Loop 289 near the Spur exit.

According to LPD, one person has sustained minor injuries. Traffic has been severely impacted in the westbound lanes and lane closures have been reported as responders work the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Federal complaint details charges against O’Donnell boys basketball coach
Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock is celebrating 50 seasons.
Joyland to remain open under new ownership
Thomas John Boukamp, 22
Michigan man gets life in prison after kidnapping, sexually assaulting Lubbock teen
A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries after a collision with a passenger car near the...
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
A Lubbock woman said she is lucky to be alive after three stray dogs attacked her. Police...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park

Latest News

Traffic alert
Traffic delays expected due to W Loop motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries after a collision with a passenger car near the...
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash...
Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s officer involved in two-vehicle crash
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured