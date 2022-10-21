Multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop near Spur exit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a crash involving five or six vehicles in the westbound lane on South Loop 289 near the Spur exit.

According to LPD, one person has sustained minor injuries. Traffic has been severely impacted in the westbound lanes and lane closures have been reported as responders work the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

