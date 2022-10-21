O’Donnell ISD employee arrested after alleged inappropriate communication with student

O’DONNELL, Texas (KCBD) - An O’Donnell ISD employee has been arrested after allegedly communicating inappropriately with a high school student.

The employee was arrested on Wednesday on one charge of enticement of a child, according to the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office.

The school sent out a statement on Thursday addressing the situation.

“After receiving information on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, regarding an O’Donnell High School employee allegedly using electronic media to communicate inappropriately with a high school student, OISD contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office,” the school’s superintendent Dr. Cathy Palmer said in the statement.

The statement said the school and local law enforcement began an investigation immediately after receiving the information.

The employee has been placed on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

“O’Donnell ISD wants to assure you that the safety and well-being of all our students remains our highest priority,” Palmer stated. “The District strictly enforces its student anti-harassment policies, and employees receive regular training regarding proper professional relationships, communications, and boundaries with students.”

The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office, the O’Donnell ISD Resource Officer and the OISD administration are all participating in the investigation. The incident has also been reported to Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency.

“O’Donnell ISD always provides counseling services for any of our students and encourages parents to contact the counselor if they have any concerns,” Palmer stated.

KCBD is working to uncover more information, including the name the employee.

We will update this story as new information is released.

