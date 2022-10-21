Texas Tech opens personal financial planning clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech held a ribbon-cutting for a new financial planning clinic that is part of Tech’s School of Financial Planning.

The Charles Schwab Foundation’s personal financial clinic will provide state-of-the-art training resources by giving Lubbock residents the opportunity to meet with personal financial planning students for one-on-one financial coaching sessions.

The students will help clients with financial goal setting, budgeting, and advising on ways to improve credit.

The clinic is located in Texas Tech Plaza at 1901 University Avenue, Suite 305.

