Texas Tech sexual assault update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Clery Compliance Officer of Texas Tech University has released an update on the investigation of a sexual assault that occurred last Friday in the parking lot of the Honors Hall Dormitory.

According to the notification, investigators learned that the assault happened off campus, and involved an individual that was known to the victim. Furthermore, investigators discovered that the details of the incident are unfounded.

On Friday, October 14, the Clery Compliance Officer issued a Crime Alert Notification about a sexual assault that occurred on campus in the early morning hours. According to the notification, the victim was attacked by three unidentified males.

