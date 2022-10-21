Traffic delays expected due to W Loop motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is responding to a motorcycle crash on the southbound access road of W Loop 289.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on the access road in front of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

One person was left with minor injuries.

Traffic delays are expected and motorists are asked to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.

