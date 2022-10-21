TTU to unveil Raider Red statue on Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With over 50 years at Texas Tech, Raider Red will get a life-sized bronze statue unveiled 9 a.m. Saturday morning outside Frazier Alumni Pavilion.

Raider Red was created by Saddle Tramp Jim Gaspard in 1971, with inspiration from Dirk West’s Cartoon of Ol’ Red.

Raider Red has changed over the years as Pete Christy looks at the birth and history of this Texas Tech treasure!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.