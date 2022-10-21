Local Listings
TTU to unveil Raider Red statue on Saturday morning

Raider Red with Mary Ruth West, the wife of Raider Red creator Dirk West
Raider Red with Mary Ruth West, the wife of Raider Red creator Dirk West
By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With over 50 years at Texas Tech, Raider Red will get a life-sized bronze statue unveiled 9 a.m. Saturday morning outside Frazier Alumni Pavilion.

Raider Red was created by Saddle Tramp Jim Gaspard in 1971, with inspiration from Dirk West’s Cartoon of Ol’ Red.

Raider Red has changed over the years as Pete Christy looks at the birth and history of this Texas Tech treasure!

