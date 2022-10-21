Wind and warmth through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures continue to rise with highs about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions on tap for your Friday afternoon, a high of 84 in Lubbock. Winds will be breezy today from the southwest around 15 mph.

Today's highs (KCBD)

A nice evening ahead as well, with warmer temperatures overnight tonight. Winds will remain breezy through the night keeping those overnight lows in the 50s.

A bit warmer for your Saturday afternoon, highs nearing the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will watch for a record breaking afternoon in Lubbock, with the current record at 89 degrees in 2020. We are forecasting a high in Lubbock right now of 86. Remaining dry through your Saturday afternoon with strong winds around 20-25 mph, some gusts a bit higher.

No burn weather continues through Sunday as winds turn a bit stronger in the afternoon, around 25-30 mph with some gusts upwards of 40 mph possible. We will start to see some clouds build in Sunday afternoon as a cold front approaches the area. A few spotty showers/storms are possible late PM.

7-day windcast (KCBD)

Better rain chances Monday as the front moves through. High temperatures will drop off quickly, with highs in the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday. We could see our coolest night of the season Tuesday into Wednesday morning, a forecasted low currently of 39 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.