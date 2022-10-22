Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies...
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate hearing to examine stopping the spread of monkeypox in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.(Cliff Owen | AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive Friday night and has mild symptoms. She is up to date on her vaccinations.

The CDC said she will isolate at home and close contacts have been informed of her positive test.

Walensky took over the agency in January 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden.

She is the latest U.S. health official to test positive this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response, and U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra both tested positive in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Federal complaint details charges against O’Donnell boys basketball coach
Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock is celebrating 50 seasons.
Joyland to remain open under new ownership
LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a crash involving five or six vehicles in the...
Multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop near Spur exit
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
olice were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m.
Police identify man who died in Friday night shooting

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac...
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car
An auction house announced The Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel was acquired for $4.2 million.
Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million
Stanislav says goodbye to his two-year-old son David and wife Anna after they boarded a train...
Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson