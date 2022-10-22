Cold front brings changes late Sunday into Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warm and windy again for Sunday with cooler temperatures and rain following Monday.

7-day temps (KCBD)

Cloud cover has increased this afternoon and will hang around for the night. Clouds plus breezy winds from the southwest will keep our overnight lows much warmer tonight, with most of us only cooling down into the 60s.

Winds remain strong tomorrow from the southwest around 20-25 mph, with some gusts even stronger. Clouds will stick around for most of the day but a few peaks of sunshine possible. Temperatures will be similar tomorrow afternoon to Saturday, highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Most of your Sunday will be dry, but rain chances increase slightly in the evening hours with more widespread rain building in early Monday morning.

Tomorrow's forecast (KCBD)

Rain showers will continue to spread through the viewing area early Monday morning into the afternoon. Although we are looking at good chances for most people to see rain, rainfall totals will be on the smaller side with anywhere from a trace to around an inch possible. Activity will clear out late Monday night and remain dry Tuesday.

Raincast (KCBD)

Winds will be strong again on Monday, but switching to the north bringing in chilly air. Clouds will hang around for most of the day as well keeping temps about 20 degrees cooler Monday.

Overnight lows will likely be the coolest we have seen so far this season Monday and Tuesday nights with lows in the lower 40s. Afternoon temperatures don’t rebound much through the workweek with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s through next week.

