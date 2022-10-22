Local Listings
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 21

The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 21.

Odessa Permian 42 Frenship 41

Canadian 56 Friona 13

WF Hirschi 56 Snyder 14

Brownwood 52 Estacado 14

Abilene Wylie 43 Lubbock High 0

New Home 50 Plains 0

Graham 39 Sweetwater 8

Springlake-Earth 61 Petersburg 16

Happy 40 Nazareth 6

Farwell 54 Highland Park 12

Seagraves 21 Ropes 20

Idalou 38 Roosevelt 14

Abernathy 24 Littlefield 0

Abilene Cooper 45 Plainview 0

Sudan 42 Crosbyton 0

Muleshoe 14 River Road 6

Brownfield 34 Kermit 0

Floydada 42 Tahoka 18

Lamesa 56 Slaton 32

Smyer 24 Morton 12

Ralls 42 Lockney 13

Abilene 35 Coronado 14

New Deal 48 Olton 17

Lubbock-Cooper 31 Monterey 14

Westbrook 62 Hermleigh 14

Whiteface 72 Wellman-Union 6

Trinity Christian 42 Grace Prep 33

Bovina 32 Hale Center 14

Post 28 Sundown 21

Shallowater 43 Bushland 28

Levelland 28 Borger 21

Klondike 84 San Marco Academy 38

Borden County 47 Sands 0

Paducah 74 Chillicothe 0

O’Donnell 69 Meadow 30

Spur 62 Valley 50

Christ The King 46 Wichita Christian 0

Lubbock Christian 57 First Baptist Academy 13

Ira 48 Roby 0

Jayton 59 Motley County 50

Guthrie 62 Patton Springs 50

Amherst 30 Hart 22

Midland Holy Cross vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Oct. 22)

Tulia 56 Dimmitt 15

Lovington vs. Albuquerque Academy (In Progress)

