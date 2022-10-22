End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 21
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 21.
Odessa Permian 42 Frenship 41
Canadian 56 Friona 13
WF Hirschi 56 Snyder 14
Brownwood 52 Estacado 14
Abilene Wylie 43 Lubbock High 0
New Home 50 Plains 0
Graham 39 Sweetwater 8
Springlake-Earth 61 Petersburg 16
Happy 40 Nazareth 6
Farwell 54 Highland Park 12
Seagraves 21 Ropes 20
Idalou 38 Roosevelt 14
Abernathy 24 Littlefield 0
Abilene Cooper 45 Plainview 0
Sudan 42 Crosbyton 0
Muleshoe 14 River Road 6
Brownfield 34 Kermit 0
Floydada 42 Tahoka 18
Lamesa 56 Slaton 32
Smyer 24 Morton 12
Ralls 42 Lockney 13
Abilene 35 Coronado 14
New Deal 48 Olton 17
Lubbock-Cooper 31 Monterey 14
Westbrook 62 Hermleigh 14
Whiteface 72 Wellman-Union 6
Trinity Christian 42 Grace Prep 33
Bovina 32 Hale Center 14
Post 28 Sundown 21
Shallowater 43 Bushland 28
Levelland 28 Borger 21
Klondike 84 San Marco Academy 38
Borden County 47 Sands 0
Paducah 74 Chillicothe 0
O’Donnell 69 Meadow 30
Spur 62 Valley 50
Christ The King 46 Wichita Christian 0
Lubbock Christian 57 First Baptist Academy 13
Ira 48 Roby 0
Jayton 59 Motley County 50
Guthrie 62 Patton Springs 50
Amherst 30 Hart 22
Midland Holy Cross vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Oct. 22)
Tulia 56 Dimmitt 15
Lovington vs. Albuquerque Academy (In Progress)
