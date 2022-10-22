Great football weather Friday into Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great football weather for the region Friday night and again on Saturday, except for some wind on Saturday.

Temperatures will be mild for October Friday night and more like spring on Saturday. As temps fall into 60s late Friday evening, the morning low will still be cool as lows will fall to the mid 50s from Lubbock north into the Panhandle.

The afternoon highs will be very warm for this time of year, with Lubbock in the mid to upper 80s Saturday. Communities along and east of the Caprock will experience afternoon temps around or even above 90 degrees. The last time it was this warm was just two years ago, with Lubbock hitting a record high of 89 degrees.

Changes begin on Sunday with slightly cooler temps, increasing clouds and continued gusty winds. The afternoon highs should still reach the 80 degree mark for most of the area.

An upper level storm system will bring another chance of showers and storms by Monday and much cooler temps from Monday into the middle of next week.

If you’re headed to New Mexico this weekend, look for colder temps, high winds and snow in mountain areas as low as 8,000 feet in elevation.

