Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

At least 15 killed in bus-truck collision on Indian highway

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck...
Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a bus collided with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 15 people.

At least 40 others were injured in the accident, which occurred in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh state late Friday.

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.

Most of the passengers were laborers traveling to their homes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Federal complaint details charges against O’Donnell boys basketball coach
Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock is celebrating 50 seasons.
Joyland to remain open under new ownership
LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a crash involving five or six vehicles in the...
Multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop near Spur exit
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
A DFW radio DJ was sentenced today to 24 years in federal prison for producing images of...
DFW radio personality sentenced on child porn charges

Latest News

olice were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m.
1 dead after Friday night shooting in 200 block of N. Ave. R
FILE - Some of the IRS hires will be added to the ranks of sophisticated auditing teams that...
GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding
FILE - Officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting a gunman with an AR-15-style...
Texas state police fire first officer over Uvalde response
Source: KJTV Video
Texas party chairs focused on voting integrity, voter mobilization ahead of early voting