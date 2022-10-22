One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock.

The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m.

Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

