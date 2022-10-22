Local Listings
Police identify man who died in Friday night shooting

Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call just after 11 p.m.

Police stated they found 55-year-old Severo Loyosa with a gunshot wound to the head. Loyosa was taken to UMC to treat his serious injuries, but later died at the hospital.

Loyosa was standing near his vehicle on the sidewalk when he was shot, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time and LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is still investigating.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

