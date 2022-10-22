Police identify man who died in Friday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call just after 11 p.m.

Police stated they found 55-year-old Severo Loyosa with a gunshot wound to the head. Loyosa was taken to UMC to treat his serious injuries, but later died at the hospital.

Loyosa was standing near his vehicle on the sidewalk when he was shot, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time and LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is still investigating.

