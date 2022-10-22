Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

One person is dead after a late night shooting on Friday.

A federal complaint has revealed details of an O’Donnell staff member’s alleged inappropriate communication with a student.

Lubbock staple Joyland has been bought by a new set of owners and is set to remain open.

