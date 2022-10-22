Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

One person is dead after a late night shooting on Friday.

Police arrived to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m.

LPD is still investigating the incident

More here: 1 dead after Friday night shooting in 200 block of N. Ave. R

A federal complaint has revealed details of an O’Donnell staff member’s alleged inappropriate communication with a student.

Nicholas Dominique Bueno was charged with enticement of a child and is also facing further federal charges of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor

According to the school’s website, Bueno is the boys basketball coach

Details here: Federal complaint details charges against O’Donnell boys basketball coach

Lubbock staple Joyland has been bought by a new set of owners and is set to remain open.

The Dean Family has owned and operated Joyland for five decades, but decided to sell after falling on hard times

The owners of Adventure Park, the Evans Family and their business partners, the Holland family, decided to take over the small, but iconic, amusement park

The story and legacy continue: ‘Where the fun will continue:’ Joyland to remain open under new ownership

