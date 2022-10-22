Shooting on North Avenue R leaves one person injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m.

According to LPD, one person has been shot in the leg.

LPD could not confirm the severity of the injury or if the victim was being transported to the hospital.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

