Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Texas party chairs focused on voting integrity, voter mobilization ahead of early voting

Source: KJTV Video
Source: KJTV Video
By Madeleine Hall
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting in Texas begins Monday, Oct. 24. Ahead of the polls opening, the chairmen of the Texas Republican and Texas Democratic parties are energizing their voters and reviewing the voting process.

“Texas has some of the most extreme voter laws in the entire nation. It is harder to vote in Texas than any other state in the entire country,” Gilberto Hinojosa, the Chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, said.

Hinojosa is referring to voting laws brought on by the codification of Texas Senate Bill 1 by Governor Abbott in September 2021.

The bill, proposed by state Republicans, established new voting restrictions in the state following the 2020 Presidential election.

“This is a sinister, orchestrated effort by the Republican Party to jam things up in elections offices,” Hinojosa said.

Senate Bill 1 reconstructed how and when Texans could cast their ballot. It expanded voting hours to ensure polling locations were open for nine hours a day, added new identification requirements for voting by mail, and expanded the power of partisan poll-watchers at voting locations.

Matthew Rinaldi, Chairman of the Texas Republican Party, says the bill was enacted to protect election integrity and prevent voter suppression.

“Voters care about the integrity of elections. We want to ensure that everyone who casts a ballot and is eligible to cast a ballot gets their vote counted,” Rinaldi said.

Though tensions are high over election integrity and the accuracy of election results, Republicans and Democrats are both working hard to get voters out to the polls.

Former President Donald Trump is making a trip to South Texas this weekend to offer his endorsement of Republican candidates, while Democrat Beto O’Rourke has recently wrapped up a state-wide college tour.

“In this - the most important election we’ve had - we’re not taking it for granted. We’ve put together the greatest mobilization effort we’ve seen in the Republican Party,” Rinaldi said.

Information on voting times and locations in Lubbock County can be found at votelubbock.org.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Federal complaint details charges against O’Donnell boys basketball coach
Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock is celebrating 50 seasons.
Joyland to remain open under new ownership
Thomas John Boukamp, 22
Michigan man gets life in prison after kidnapping, sexually assaulting Lubbock teen
A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries after a collision with a passenger car near the...
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
A Lubbock woman said she is lucky to be alive after three stray dogs attacked her. Police...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park

Latest News

olice were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m.
Shooting on North Avenue R leaves one person injured
Texas Tech homecoming parade
Texas Tech fans gear up for homecoming with parade, pep rally, and bonfire
Fans gear up for TTU homecoming game
Fans gear up for TTU homecoming game
Texas Tech opens personal financial planning clinic
Texas Tech opens personal financial planning clinic