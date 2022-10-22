Local Listings
Texas Tech fans gear up for homecoming with parade, pep rally, and bonfire

By Patricia Perry
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech fans spent Friday evening gearing up for Homecoming, with the traditional pep rally, bonfire, and parade.

Celebrations started with a parade at 6 p.m., followed by a pep rally led by the spirit squads, and concluded with a bonfire.

Red Raider families like Trent Gore’s came out to cheer on the Red Raiders and spend some time with the kids. Gore is hoping this experience will inspire his daughter to be a Red Raider.

“There’s just nothing like West Texas; there’s nothing like Texas Tech, and that’s why we thought it would be a good time to bring her. She can see everyone so excited for it, and hopefully she can fall in love with it,” Gore said.

The Gore family isn’t the only one using Homecoming to share some school spirit with family. Chandyl Pruitt brought her son hoping for the same thing.

“To show our little boy what it’s like to come to Tech and show him the Goin’ Band and all the floats and stuff. We’re excited to see how he reacts to all the excitement,” Pruitt said.

Homecoming week is also an excuse for alumni to be back in the Hub City.

“We just come back, we live about four hours away now, so we like to come back and support the Red Raiders,” Red Raider fan, Keriann Gore, said.

Fans lined up on the streets catching candy with their kiddos, many as proud parents of Texas Tech students.

“A student, and then I have a son, he’s back at the condo,” Staci Tucker said. “So, we’re here because of our kids.”

For Tucker and her group, this is a time to remember friends and keep a smile on their faces.

“It means a lot, it means a lot,” Tucker said. “We lost a friend this week, and he can’t be here with the student, so it means a lot to be here.”

The student organizations that worked so hard to get this ready for Lubbockites hope everyone will join them in saying, “Raider, Power” at the Jones on Saturday.

“Our home field and home court advantage is crazy, so it’s really important that we get not only the students but the Lubbock community behind us and get everybody excited,” Saddle Tramps President Trent Bell, said.

Kick-off versus West Virginia is at 2 p.m.

