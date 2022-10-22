Texas Tech wins Homecoming 48-10 over West Virginia

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders dominated on homecoming Saturday as they get the win 48-10.

Aggressive play on offense was a story from the beginning. Early in the game, Texas Tech was 4/4 on fourth down conversions while West Virginia had only three first downs. Tech ended the day 6/7 on fourth down with a grand total of 33 first downs.

The “Behr Raid” is here to stay. Redshirt Freshman Behren Morton made his second start Saturday after a great outing in Stillwater two weeks ago. Behren proved that he’s a gunslinger and can fight with the big dogs. Morton ended the day 28-45 for 325 yards and two touchdown passes.

Tech also was fruitful on the ground, especially early in the first quarter. Running back Tahj Brooks tacked on two early touchdowns on the opening two possessions for the Red Raiders, one from 19 yards out and the other from 1 yard out. Brooks ended the day with 17 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns - not to mention a couple flashy plays hurdling defenders to ignite the packed Red Raider crowd.

SaRodorick Thompson also making an appointment in the end zone after a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter to go up 38-10.

Xavier White led the Texas Tech receiving core with 8 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown on the day.

As far as the defense is concerned, the turnovers are back! The Red Raiders finally forced their season goal of three turnovers per game Saturday with 3 interceptions. West Virginia Quarterback J.T Daniels had a rough outing, going through the air as the three interceptions were caught - a career high for him.

Finally Special Team, Trey Wolff had a smooth day going 2 for 2 on his field goal tries. Nailing both, from 47 & 48 yards out. Austin McNamara wasn’t called on too often, but punted the ball very well when needed. Two punts for 108 yards and 65 yards being his longest.

Texas Tech improves to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in Big 12 Conference play as they look ahead now to Baylor Saturday 10/29. The Bears won Saturday at home against Kansas 35-23 as when they make their way to Lubbock, they will be expecting a full house. The game has been sold out as Texas Tech will also induct Patrick Mahomes into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Ring of Honor during halftime on Saturday.

Baylor at Texas Tech will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN 2.

The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.