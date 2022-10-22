Winds from the west bump temperatures up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The spring-like west winds are going to be cranking and temperatures will be rising as a result.

Folks in town from Morgantown, WV, for the game are going to be experiencing the exact opposite of how they normally feel this time of year, while all of us here on the South Plains knew we might get a few days like this in October.

With the west winds picking up, you can expect some dust.

There is that little matter of the TTU homecoming game against the Mountaineers today. While that west wind is mostly going to be blocked by the west side of the stadium, the winds down at field level tend to swirl a little. The winds might make the kicking game a little interesting.

But, I think those Red Raiders can get the job done today through the air and ground. For those of us in the stands, it will be a warm one with the west winds keeping the temps into the 80s until right around sunset.

For the rest of the South Plains, the west winds will bump up temperatures, especially off the Caprock. We’ll probably see widespread 90s for you folks in Jayton, Post, Snyder, Turkey, among others. On the Caprock, temperatures in the mid-80s will be common.

The next system arrives on Sunday night into Monday morning, and with it, cooler air and rain chances.

If one model is to be believed, we could have a round of storms move through early Monday morning ahead of the cold front. I think the more likely scenario is we’ll see scattered to widespread light rainfall across the area. Most of it will come during the morning hours Monday, we’ll get a break in the afternoon, then a second shot of rain that could hang around until the very early hours of Tuesday.

Once the rain and skies clear out, Tuesday morning could be on the chillier side and I wouldn’t be surprised if places like Muleshoe, Hart, Happy, Dimmitt, among others, start getting close to that freezing mark.

We’re watching another system coming in late next week and a very early look at the Baylor game next Saturday shows it could be on the cooler side.

