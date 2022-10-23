Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar

Goodfellas Bar & Grill in Plainview shooting
Goodfellas Bar & Grill in Plainview shooting(Plainview Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a shooting at Goodfellas Bar & Grill in Plainview.

Plainview police stated the person was “shot multiple times” and was taken to a Lubbock hospital to treat their injuries.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Another person was taken into custody at the bar, according to police. The situation is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

olice were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m.
Police identify man who died in Friday night shooting
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Federal complaint details charges against O’Donnell boys basketball coach
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
After 28 days, football returns to Jones AT&T Stadium as Texas Tech hosts West Virginia on...
Texas Tech wins Homecoming 48-10 over West Virginia
The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock.
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured in overnight shooting in Plainview
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
Raider Red standing next to the statue after the unveiling.
Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works
The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock.
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash