1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a shooting at Goodfellas Bar & Grill in Plainview.

Plainview police stated the person was “shot multiple times” and was taken to a Lubbock hospital to treat their injuries.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Another person was taken into custody at the bar, according to police. The situation is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.